US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United Nations is seeking a 12-month authorization for all Syrian border crossings to facilitate humanitarian assistance

"Going forward, the UN must have multiple access options available. For this reason, the United States will work with the pen holders to seek a 12-month authorization of all border crossing points; Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai through a Security Council resolution this July," Thomas-Greenfield said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The ambassador pointed out that Syria's decision to extend the permit for another three months was not enough and the border crossings should remain opened at least until August 2024 or as long as required by the humanitarian situation.

Thomas-Greenfield backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' prior statements on the necessity of extending the authorization for a period of 12 months, pointing to the dire humanitarian situation in Syria.

The ambassador also called on all UN Security Council members to back the 12-month extension to ensure confidence, predictability and much needed support for humanitarian workers, the United Nations and the Syrian population.

The United States supports all modalities that can ensure the efficient and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians in need, Thomas-Greenfield said.