US Seeks 'Accountability' For Militants Who Attacked Green Zone in Baghdad - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Iraq to seek accountability for recent rocket attacks on Baghdad's "green zone" and beef up protection for American facilities in the area, the State Department said in a transcript of his remarks to reporters on Wednesday.

"We're working with the Iraqi Government. They have a responsibility to keep our embassy and our military facilities secure.�They've repeatedly not been able to achieve that.�We're looking to not only apprehend those who conducted this attack, but demanding that they still do more work," Pompeo told reporters while departing Africa for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

"There, in the end, has to be accountability connected to those very serious attacks."

At least four rockets hit the Green Zone on Sunday, two inside the US Embassy compound, causing minor damage and no casualties, according to the Iraqi security services.

The US blames a spate of recent rocket and mortar attacks targeting US facilities on Iran-backed Shia militias, which operate openly in Iraq.