UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks 'Accountability' For Militants Who Attacked Green Zone In Baghdad - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:05 PM

US Seeks 'Accountability' For Militants Who Attacked Green Zone in Baghdad - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Iraq to seek accountability for recent rocket attacks on Baghdad's "green zone" and beef up protection for American facilities in the area, the State Department said in a transcript of his remarks to reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Iraq to seek accountability for recent rocket attacks on Baghdad's "green zone" and beef up protection for American facilities in the area, the State Department said in a transcript of his remarks to reporters on Wednesday.

"We're working with the Iraqi Government. They have a responsibility to keep our embassy and our military facilities secure.�They've repeatedly not been able to achieve that.�We're looking to not only apprehend those who conducted this attack, but demanding that they still do more work," Pompeo told reporters while departing Africa for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

"There, in the end, has to be accountability connected to those very serious attacks."

At least four rockets hit the Green Zone on Sunday, two inside the US Embassy compound, causing minor damage and no casualties, according to the Iraqi security services.

The US blames a spate of recent rocket and mortar attacks targeting US facilities on Iran-backed Shia militias, which operate openly in Iraq.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Iraq Visit Baghdad Saudi Arabia Sunday Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan urged to send a delegation abroad for hig ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea against drama ser ..

5 minutes ago

Anita, Ifan record wins in One Championship's ONE ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.