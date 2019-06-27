US Seeks Approval for Testing Supersonic Flights Over Land - Aviation Administration

(@imziishan)

The US government is seeking approval for private companies to test new aircraft that fly at supersonic speeds over land - a practice currently prohibited due to potential damage caused by sonic booms, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US government is seeking approval for private companies to test new aircraft that fly at supersonic speeds over land - a practice currently prohibited due to potential damage caused by sonic booms, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday.

"Current regulations prohibit overland supersonic civil flights in the United States, but include a procedure to request authorization for these flights for the purposes of test and development of new aircraft," the FAA said.

"With renewed interest in supersonic aircraft development, the FAA is proposing to modernize the procedure for requesting these special flight authorizations."

The FAA said it plans to publish the 31-page proposal on the changes it seeks in the Federal Register on Friday.

Several private companies, including Boeing, have announced plans to build supersonic jets for luxury travel, claiming that advances in technology will allow the sonic boom impact on the ground to be reduced to manageable levels.