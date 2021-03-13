UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Closer Cooperation With EU, OAS On Venezuela - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Seeks Closer Cooperation with EU, OAS on Venezuela - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The United States seeks closer cooperation with international partners, including the European Union (EU) and the Organization of American States (OAS) to bring democracy to Venezuela, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Friday.

"The United States will continue to work through all appropriate venues to support the Venezuelan people and to support their aspirations for human rights and democracy. We look forward to strengthening coordination with those international partners. And they include the EU, the OAS, the Lima Group, the Contact Group and others as we work toward a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela," Price said during a daily briefing.

He added that recognizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a dictator is not the subject of an ongoing foreign policy review.

The United States does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president, supports opposition leader Juan Guaido and works through sanctions and diplomatic pressure to bring about "free and fair" elections in the country. Maduro has accused Guaido and the United States of trying to topple the government in Caracas to seize Venezuela's national resources.

