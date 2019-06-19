UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks Comprehensive Afghan Peace Deal, Not Just Troop Withdrawal Agreement - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:19 PM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that the United States was looking for a comprehensive peace agreement with the Taliban movement, not just withdrawal from the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that the United States was looking for a comprehensive peace agreement with the Taliban movement, not just withdrawal from the country, following comment of Taliban about US agreement on troop withdrawal.

The United States and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks and are preparing for the next with expectation of a breakthrough. The Taliban would like to see foreign troops leave, while the United States wants a guarantee that Afghanistan could not be used as a shelter for terrorists. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen earlier said that the United States had agreed on troop withdrawal and that was the main outcome of talks so far.

"As we prepare for the next round of talks with the Taliban, important to remember we seek a comprehensive peace agreement, NOT a withdrawal agreement," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

The envoy also recalled a structure of a possible peace agreement.

"A comprehensive peace agreement is made up of four inter-connected parts: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a political settlement; and a comprehensive [and] permanent ceasefire," Khalilzad said.

The Taliban accepts this framework, he noted.

"As I've said on numerous occasions, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," the envoy concluded.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

