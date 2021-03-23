UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Constructive Relations With China In Multilateral System - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States would like to have constructive relations with China in the multilateral system, Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung said on Tuesday.

"We want to work with China, again, in this multilateral system. That's why the US rejoined WHO, HRC. We want to see WTO reform," Chung said. "We want to have a constructive, productive relationship with China."

Chung noted that the United States and China have a massive trade and investment relations that will  continue in the future as will people-to-people connections, law enforcement cooperation and working on climate change.

"All those are critical areas," Chung said.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska. The first session ended with both countries being very critical of the other in various areas, including human rights.

Yang said the principles of no confrontation and no conflict should guide the US-China bilateral relations. He also said China hopes the United States will not underestimate Beijing's determination to defend its territory and safeguard its people.

Blinken said the bilateral talks were very candid and both sides were at odds on topics that include Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan and cyberspace. However, he said both sides found some common ground on matters concerning Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, and climate change. Blinken also said they notified their Chinese counterparts that they are currently reviewing bilateral issued related to trade and technology.

The US delegation characterized the talks as "tough and direct" that provided them with an understanding of China's priorities and intentions. The diplomats also said the United States will continue to work with China going forward.

