US Seeks 'Deeper Cooperation' From Uruguay To Oust Venezuela's Maduro - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Seeks 'Deeper Cooperation' From Uruguay to Oust Venezuela's Maduro - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought greater support from Uruguay to help US efforts oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a phone conversation with Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou, the State Department said in a readout of the call on Monday.

The appeal came during a congratulatory call to Pou, the winner of November 24 presidential elections, the readout said.

"Secretary Pompeo and President-elect Pou discussed expanding bilateral economic engagement and deeper cooperation on resolving the Maduro-made humanitarian crisis in Venezuela," the readout said.

"The United States looks forward to developing a closer partnership with Uruguay based on our shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and security in the region.

Uruguay, unlike many Latin American nations that have sided with the United States in recognizing a government led by self-declared Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido, continues to recognize Maduro as Venezuela's president.

