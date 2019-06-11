US Seeks Diversified Sources of Rare Minerals Needed for Renewable Energy - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States announced plans to help countries other than China develop reserves of so-called rare earth minerals that are needed to make electronic equipment such as smartphones and electric cars, the US Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Over 80 percent of the global supply chain of rare earth elements, important minerals for electric vehicles and wind turbine components, is controlled by one country," the release said without mentioning China by name.

China has increased duties on exports of rare earth minerals in response to escalating trade tensions with the United States and threatened to completely cut off the supply to US companies.

The US Geologic survey estimated in a 2018 report that China holds slightly more than one third of Earth's supply of 17 substances known as rare earths, with the remainder in Brazil, Vietnam, India, Australia, Russia and the United States.

In addition to consumer electronics and power generation, rare earths are crucial for US weapons systems, with an Aegis destroyer requiring about 5,200 Pounds of the materials, and each fifth generation F-35 aircraft requiring about 920 pounds, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The State Department initiative will focus on helping develop energy mineral resources in the US and other counties with policies such as investment incentives to help meet an anticipated 1,000 percent increase in demand by the year 2050, the release said.

In 2010, China threatened to cut off the supply of rare earths in flare-up of tensions over Beijing's territorial claim to the South China Sea, sparking a shortage that sent prospectors scouring the US states of Montana and Wyoming and the subsequent opening of mines in both states, according to media reports.

Five years later, China loosened its grip and prices fell so low that US mining projects went out of business, the reports said.