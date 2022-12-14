US Seeks Extradition of 'Russian Intelligence Operative' Jailed in Estonia - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US government is working to have Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being a Russian intelligence operative, extradited to the United States in connection to his alleged role in a scheme to illegally export military technology, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Defendant Vadim Konoshchenok has also been taken into custody in Estonia and will undergo extradition proceedings to the United States," US Assistant Attorney Artie McConnell said in the filing. "Konoshchenok is suspected of being an active Russian intelligence operative."

Moreover, court documents show two other defendants, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, were arrested in connection to this case. Brayman is a lawful permanent US resident and has his bail set at $250,000 while Yermolenko, a US citizen, has his bail set at $500,000.