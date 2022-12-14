US Seeks Extradition of 'Russian Intelligence Operative' Jailed in Estonia - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US government is working to have Estonian national Vadim Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being a Russian intelligence operative, extradited to the United States in connection to his alleged role in attempting to illegally export military technology, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Defendant Vadim Konoshchenok has also been taken into custody in Estonia and will undergo extradition proceedings to the United States," US Assistant Attorney Artie McConnell said in the filing. "Konoshchenok is suspected of being an active Russian intelligence operative."

Court documents show that two other defendants, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, were arrested in connection to this case. Brayman is a lawful US permanent resident and his bail was set at $250,000, while Yermolenko, a US citizen, had his bail set at $500,000.

The indictment also targets four other Russian nationals, including Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits and Svetlana Skrovetsova, according to court documents.

The US government alleges that all the defendants had links to the Moscow-based machinery and equipment firm Serniya Engineering. The firm is accused of running an illicit network under the guidance of Russia's intelligence service to evade Western sanctions to procure US military technology - particularly advanced semiconductors - needed for Russia's defense sector, the Justice Department said.

Each defendant faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on charges related to the global procurement and money laundering on behalf of the Russian government.