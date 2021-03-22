UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Further Dialogue With Turkey On S-400 Bilaterally And Through NATO - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:15 PM

The United States will continue discussions with Turkey bilaterally and through NATO on issues related to Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, US mission to NATO Charge d'Affaires Douglas Jones told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States will continue discussions with Turkey bilaterally and through NATO on issues related to Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, US mission to NATO Charge d'Affaires Douglas Jones told reporters on Monday.

"The United States has been very clear about how we view Turkey's purchase of the S-400. We oppose the purchase of the S-400," Jones said during an online briefing. "We will continue to discuss with Turkey issues related to the S-400 both through our bilateral contacts with Turkey and here at NATO. And we will continue to work here at NATO together as we plot the way ahead."

Jones reiterated the United States' stance that the presence of "a large Russian weapon system such as the S-400" has no place in NATO.

"It also contravenes commitments that allies made to each other that we would wind off the dependency on Russian weapons systems," he said.

Jones praised Turkey as "a very valued ally" in NATO and a strong supporter of the alliance and a major contributor to its operations.

The purchase of S-400 batteries has been a major flashpoint of tensions in the US-Turkey relations since 2019. The United States demands that Turkey abandon the deal in favor of US-made Patriot systems. It has suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 jet program and imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

