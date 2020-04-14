US Seeks Injunction Against Lead Paint Removal Firm for Lax Supervision - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

A US government lawsuit seeks to halt all work by a New York State-based lead-paint removal company for failing to employ certified specialists to oversee its work and endangering children as a result, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A US government lawsuit seeks to halt all work by a New York State-based lead-paint removal company for failing to employ certified specialists to oversee its work and endangering children as a result, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Between March 2017 and March 2020, defendants repeatedly violated TSCA [Toxic Substances Control Act] and its implementing regulations, the Abatement Rule and Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, by failing to assign a certified supervisor to oversee the abatements; failing to follow post-abatement clearance procedures; failing to ensure that a certified abatement worker perform the abatements; and failing to obtain EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] certification prior to performing at least one renovation," the release said.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction halting all work by Precision Consulting Inc., which is hired by property owners and managing agents when notified by the New York Health Department of a child with an elevated blood lead level living in one of their units, the release added.

In performing unlawful abatements and renovations, Precision Consulting and the company's principal executive, Wayne Gladney, placed the public, and particularly children, at risk of lead exposure, according to the release.

The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York and announced by US Attorney Richard Donoghue and EPA Regional Administrator Peter Lopez.