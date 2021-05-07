The United States seeks international effort to eradicate root causes of mass migration from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday

"It is our intention and it has been a guiding principle of ours that we are going to do this work in a way that internationalizes our approach, that reaches out to allies, to our friends around the globe. Our approach is to work with international institutions, to work with nations worldwide, the private sector and community organizations," Harris told Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during their virtual meeting.

Harris is in charge of US government efforts to contain illegal migration that has been on the rise since the election of President Joe Biden on pledges of less stringent entry regulations.

"In our countries' mutual interests to provide immediate relief to the Northern Triangle and to address the root causes of migration... Most people don't want to leave home. And when they do it is because they are fleeing some harm or they are forced to leave because there is no opportunity in their home," Harris said.

"I believe there is one more thing that our nations share. And it is the belief that together we can make progress and we can create and build a sense of hope for the people of the Northern Triangle for the future," she added.

Obrador said that he has "a specific proposal" to discuss, but did not disclose it in opening remarks. He earlier suggested that the US may offer work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in an ambitious tree planting program he hopes to expand to Central America.