US Seeks Justice For Victims Of Hezbollah Attacks In Argentina - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

The United States is rededicating itself to justice for the victims of the attacks of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Argentina and throughout the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Buenos Aires on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States is rededicating itself to justice for the victims of the attacks of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Argentina and throughout the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Buenos Aires on Friday.

"Today the United States joins with all of you in rededicating ourselves to justice," Pompeo said. "There is no retrievable dignity for Hezbollah."

Earlier on Friday, Argentina designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and froze its assets. The Argentinian government made the announcement on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, in which 85 people died and hundreds were injured.

Argentina has blamed the attack on the AMIA center and an earlier attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 on Iran and Hezbollah.

Pompeo warned of the danger posed by terrorist groups and accused Iran of supporting the activities of Hezbollah, including in the Western Hemisphere.

"Terrorism in the Western Hemisphere is not a theoretical threat, but a historical reality," Pompeo said.

Both Iran and Hezbollah have denied responsibility for the attacks on the AMIA center in Buenos Aires and the Israeli embassy.

Hezbollah has previously been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, United Kingdom, Israel and several Persian Gulf countries.

