UrduPoint.com

US Seeks 'Kind Of Coexistence' With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:48 PM

US Seeks 'Kind of Coexistence' With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination - White House

The United States seeks coexistence with China in the Indo-Pacific and not domination and primacy in the region, White House National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The United States seeks coexistence with China in the Indo-Pacific and not domination and primacy in the region, White House National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

"What I hear a lot of is sustaining a system of partners and friends, working in concert with other countries. I do not believe this is about American domination. In fact, I believe ultimately what the United States seeks is a kind of co-existence with China, with an understanding of China's critical and important role," Campbell said during a conversation on US-China relations with the Carnegie Endowment.

The United States needs to compete across a number of arenas with China while maintaining positive and productive discussions with them at the same time, Campbell added.

The United States, China and the other permanent members of the UN Security Council put out a joint statement earlier this week on avoiding nuclear war and an arms race in what UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid called "the right message to the entire planet."

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also recently rejected the validity of US claims that Beijing is building up its nuclear arsenal. Washington is trying to bring Beijing to the negotiation table for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which currently limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear offensive warheads per nation. Russia says that it has no intention of forcing China to participate in the talks.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia China Washington Nuclear White House Beijing Same United States Race Arsenal

Recent Stories

UN urges step back from violence in Kazakhstan

UN urges step back from violence in Kazakhstan

16 seconds ago
 US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensio ..

US, Russian defense chiefs speak as Ukraine tensions simmer

18 seconds ago
 Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspe ..

Denmark shelves prosecution of Africa piracy suspects

19 seconds ago
 104 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capit ..

104 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in federal capital

21 seconds ago
 Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in ..

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

3 minutes ago
 Most countries may see annual heat extremes every ..

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.