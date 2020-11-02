UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Lifting Of Darfur Sanctions Amid Sudan Reconciliation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020

US seeks lifting of Darfur sanctions amid Sudan reconciliation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the United States would seek to end UN sanctions on Sudan over the conflict in Darfur as the new government makes peace.

The promise is another sign that the United States is eager to reward Sudan after it agreed to recognize Israel -- a decision made at the urging of President Donald Trump's administration as it moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Pompeo said the year-old civilian-backed government had made "substantial improvements" in human rights including in Darfur, the parched western region where the former dictatorship carried out a scorched-earth military campaign.

"The United States is committed to working with the Sudanese government and our international partners to identify circumstances that could result in lifting sanctions related to the Darfur conflict at the earliest opportunity," Pompeo said in a statement.

"We have already begun consultations at the UN with this objective in mind."

