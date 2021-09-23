UrduPoint.com

US Seeks Limits On Hydrofluorocarbon Imports To Combat Climate Change - Homeland Security

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:48 PM

US Seeks Limits on Hydrofluorocarbon Imports to Combat Climate Change - Homeland Security

A new US interagency task force charged with limiting imports of hydroflurocarbons (HFC) reflects broader efforts to limit production of the climate-warming chemicals used for refrigeration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) A new US interagency task force charged with limiting imports of hydroflurocarbons (HFC) reflects broader efforts to limit production of the climate-warming chemicals used for refrigeration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Thursday.

"We look forward to working with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and our other government partners to ensure that importers do not undermine our emissions-reduction targets or put businesses who are complying with the rules at a competitive disadvantage," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the release.

HFCs are potent greenhouse gases with global warming potential that can be thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide, the release said.

The task force targeting HFC imports reflects a broader effort to limit use of the chemicals mandated by the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020, the release said.

The law directs the EPA to address the adverse environmental effects of HFCs by, among other things, phasing down HFC production, consumption and importation, the release added.

Earlier this week, the EPA issued its first regulations to implement the act's phasedown of HFC production, according to the release.

Related Topics

2020 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.