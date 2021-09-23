US Seeks Limits on Hydrofluorocarbon Imports to Combat Climate Change - Homeland Security

A new US interagency task force charged with limiting imports of hydroflurocarbons (HFC) reflects broader efforts to limit production of the climate-warming chemicals used for refrigeration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a release on Thursday

"We look forward to working with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and our other government partners to ensure that importers do not undermine our emissions-reduction targets or put businesses who are complying with the rules at a competitive disadvantage," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the release.

HFCs are potent greenhouse gases with global warming potential that can be thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide, the release said.

The task force targeting HFC imports reflects a broader effort to limit use of the chemicals mandated by the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020, the release said.

The law directs the EPA to address the adverse environmental effects of HFCs by, among other things, phasing down HFC production, consumption and importation, the release added.

Earlier this week, the EPA issued its first regulations to implement the act's phasedown of HFC production, according to the release.