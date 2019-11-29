US Seeks Military Supremacy to Control Arctic Resources, Routes - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The United States aspires to military supremacy for controlling the Arctic's resources and transport routes, justifying its steps by alleged threat coming from Russia and China, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, Nikolai Korchunov, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The US is solving tasks on ensuring its inhibiting defense supremacy, which will enable Americans to impose their conditions from a position of strength, under the guise of countering artificially invented Russian and Chinese threat. This is aimed, in particular, at establishing control over the resources and the transport routes in the Arctic region," Korchunov said.

Korchunov cited examples of Washington's activities manifesting these intentions.

For instance, the US is developing the northern segment of the global missile defense system, planning to deploy 20 more interceptors there by 2023, in addition to the 44 already existing units. Apart from that, NATO has decided to create a new Atlantic and Arctic command, and its Arctic drills are becoming more and more frequent and large-scale. In addition, the US Navy's Second Fleet has been re-activated.