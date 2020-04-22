US Seeks Myanmar Probe of Deadly Attack on Vehicle Carrying COVID-19 Samples - State Dept.

The United States urges the government of Myanmar to launch an investigation into Monday's attack on a vehicle transporting novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test samples from Rakhine State that killed one WHO worker and bring the attackers to justice, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Wednesday

"We urge Burmese authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. Health and humanitarian workers across the globe must be able to work without threat of violence - now more than ever," Ortagus said. "This egregious act undermines efforts to protect vulnerable populations in Burma and again highlights the urgent need for a cessation of fighting in Rakhine State.

"

The United States refers to Myanmar by the nation's colonial era name, Burma.

Local media reported the vehicle was transporting test samples from Rakhine State to Yangon for analysis during the attack, which killed one WHO worker and wounded two officials of the Myanmar government, one seriously.

Rakhine State suffers from an insurgency that prompted a military offensive in 2017, which drove hundreds of thousands of Muslim refugees into exile in neighboring Bangladesh - an operation that many in the United States and elsewhere have labeled as ethnic cleansing.