US Seeks No Escalation With Russia, Ready to Cooperate - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States seeks no escalation with Russia and believes both countries can cooperate where their interests converge, US President Joe Biden said in an address to Congress.

"With regard to Russia, I made very clear to President Putin that while we don't seek escalation, their actions have consequences," according to the transcript provided in advance by the White House.

He took credit for responding "in a direct and proportionate way" to Russia's alleged interference in US elections and cyberattacks. Russia denies all allegations.

"But we can also cooperate when it's in our mutual interests. As we did when we extended the New START Treaty on nuclear arms - and as we're working to do on the climate crisis," Biden is poised to say.