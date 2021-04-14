US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States seeks a predictable and stable relationship with Russia and will pursue that goal during the future Biden-Putin summit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Our objective as the United States is to have a predictable relationship with Russia, to stabilize that relationship and certainly having a discussion, having a summit would be an opportunity to discuss areas where we agree and can work together whether it is continuation of non-proliferation efforts, obviously they [Russia] are partnering in P5+ [1] and those could be part of the forum for our discussion," Psaki said.