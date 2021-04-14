UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - White House

The United States seeks a predictable and stable relationship with Russia and will pursue that goal during the future Biden-Putin summit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States seeks a predictable and stable relationship with Russia and will pursue that goal during the future Biden-Putin summit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"Our objective as the United States is to have a predictable relationship with Russia, to stabilize that relationship and certainly having a discussion, having a summit would be an opportunity to discuss areas where we agree and can work together whether it is continuation of non-proliferation efforts, obviously they [Russia] are partnering in P5+ [1] and those could be part of the forum for our discussion," Psaki said.

Related Topics

Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

49 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

49 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to announce uplift package for Sind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.