US Seeks Public Input on New Rules Protecting IT From Foreign Foes - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US government has opened a 30-day period for public comment on a set of proposed regulations intended to protect the nations information technology (IT) supply chain from foreign adversaries, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce issued a notice of proposed rulemaking and requested comment on the implementation of Executive Order 13873, Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) Supply Chain," the release said.

The proposed rule sets out steps to identify, assess and address IT imports and other transactions that pose an undue risk to US critical infrastructure, the digital economy, national security or the safety of US persons, the release said.

The public will have a 30-day period to submit comments, the release added.

The United States previously banned Chinese telecom companies and their affiliates, including Huawei, from most government agencies due to alleged ties with China's intelligence services and fears that China makes equipment with so called back doors allowing hacker access.