UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks Public Input On New Rules Protecting IT From Foreign Foes - Commerce Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

US Seeks Public Input on New Rules Protecting IT From Foreign Foes - Commerce Department

The US government has opened a 30-day period for public comment on a set of proposed regulations intended to protect the nations information technology (IT) supply chain from foreign adversaries, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US government has opened a 30-day period for public comment on a set of proposed regulations intended to protect the nations information technology (IT) supply chain from foreign adversaries, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce issued a notice of proposed rulemaking and requested comment on the implementation of Executive Order 13873, Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) Supply Chain," the release said.

The proposed rule sets out steps to identify, assess and address IT imports and other transactions that pose an undue risk to US critical infrastructure, the digital economy, national security or the safety of US persons, the release said.

The public will have a 30-day period to submit comments, the release added.

The United States previously banned Chinese telecom companies and their affiliates, including Huawei, from most government agencies due to alleged ties with China's intelligence services and fears that China makes equipment with so called back doors allowing hacker access.

Related Topics

Technology China United States Huawei Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

New Election Unlikely to Fix Bolivia's Problems De ..

20 minutes ago

Czech Intelligence Sees Rise in Global Discord, Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Heroin Mainly Enters the European Union Through Bu ..

20 minutes ago

Lebanon's New Prime Minister Might Be 90yo Ex-Mini ..

21 minutes ago

WADA's Proposed 4-Year Ban of Russian Flag Violate ..

21 minutes ago

Extension to COAS due to Indian aggression along L ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.