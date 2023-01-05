US Seeks Reciprocity With Russia on Number of Diplomats - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States seeks reciprocity with Russia on the number of diplomats staffed by their respective embassies, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"All we seek is reciprocity. We seek to have in Moscow what the Russians have in the United States. That's the principle that we seek to exercise the world over with our diplomatic relationships and our reciprocal missions and we continue to work on these questions with Moscow and we hope to see progress," Price said at a press conference when asked if the Russian and US embassies would return to normal staffing.

In November, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in response to a Sputnik question said the United States itself is not taking the steps necessary to improve the work of the embassy in Moscow, and the situation in the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington is not getting better.

Antonov said that Russia proposed to determine the categories of employees in the diplomatic missions that would be exempted from sanctions, for example, embassy doctors and teachers, but the lack of contacts with the United States impedes any resolution.

The US State Department has said earlier that Washington and Moscow were in contact regarding lifting some of the restrictions that made it difficult for embassies to operate.

The US Mission in Russia said it no longer offers non-diplomatic visa services due to Moscow's April 23 notification banning the US embassy from employing foreign nationals. According to the State Department, Russian nationals may continue applying for non-immigrant visas at any US embassy or consulate where they can obtain an appointment.