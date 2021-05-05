UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Russia Climate Science Partnership As Moscow Leads Arctic Council - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

US Seeks Russia Climate Science Partnership as Moscow Leads Arctic Council - State Dept.

Russia's two-year term as chair of the eight-nation Arctic Council offers an opportunity to expand international climate science in the High North, State Department coordinator for the Arctic James DeHart said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russia's two-year term as chair of the eight-nation Arctic Council offers an opportunity to expand international climate science in the High North, State Department coordinator for the Arctic James DeHart said on Wednesday.

"The level of cooperation internationally on science is the gold standard and...

and we will absolutely make space for that in this administration," DeHart told guests at the Brookings Institution. "A Lot of this takes place through the Arctic Council and we can continue that in the Russian chairmanship and we see potential for cooperation under the Russian chairmanship on the science related to climate."

Russia is slated to begin a two year term as chair of the eight nation council later this month.

