UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks Stability, Predictability In Areas Of Constructive Work With Russia - Sr Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

US Seeks Stability, Predictability in Areas of Constructive Work With Russia - Sr Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is seeking stability and predictability in certain aspects of its relationship with Russia, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are seeking stability and predictability in areas of constructive work with Russia where it is in our interest to do that," the official said during a telephonic press briefing.

Washington is also prepared for a challenging relationship with Moscow, the official added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

41 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation steady as energy prices recover ..

9 minutes ago

Agri dept issues schedule for renewal, issuance of ..

10 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 02 Mar ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court turns down ZTBL's decision re ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.