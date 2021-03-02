US Seeks Stability, Predictability in Areas of Constructive Work With Russia - Sr Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is seeking stability and predictability in certain aspects of its relationship with Russia, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are seeking stability and predictability in areas of constructive work with Russia where it is in our interest to do that," the official said during a telephonic press briefing.

Washington is also prepared for a challenging relationship with Moscow, the official added.