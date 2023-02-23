UrduPoint.com

US Seeks Strong Condemnation Of Russia In G20 Communique - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The United States will seek a strong condemnation of Russia's conflict with Ukraine in the communique of the upcoming G20 meeting in India, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States will seek a strong condemnation of Russia's conflict with Ukraine in the communique of the upcoming G20 meeting in India, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

"I believe the communique is still under discussion," Yellen said during a press briefing in Bengaluru.

"Certainly we would like to see a strong condemnation of the war, of the impact it's had on Ukraine and on the global economic outlook."

Yellen added that the communique issued during the previous G20 meeting in Bali "contained strong language" on the conflict, noting that condemning Russia was "achievable in the context of G20."

The city of Bengaluru will host the G20 finance ministers' meeting from February 24-25.

