US Seeks Stronger Ties With Iraq In Secretary Esper Meeting With Security Chief - Pentagon

Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih Al-Fayyad explored steps to improve bilateral military ties during a meeting at the Defense Department, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in readout.

"They discussed a broad range of defense issues including ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship," Hoffman said on Thursday. "The secretary reaffirmed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty and expressed appreciation for Iraqi support for the security of US personnel in Iraq."

The two officials also discussed mutual security concerns, including ongoing efforts to promote stability throughout the middle East, Hoffman said.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing anti-government protests in Iraq over unemployment, corruption and lack of basic services. The Iraqi government has responded by imposing a curfew in Baghdad, shutting down the internet and targeting protesters with live ammunition, according to local media.

Reports say up to 22 people have been killed this week during from three days of protests.

