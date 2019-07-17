US Seeks Talks Without Preconditions, But Iran Must Show It Is Ready - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States is willing to talk to Iran without preconditions, but Iran must show it is prepared for such talks, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Our messaging has been that we are willing to talk to the Iranians. The President and the Secretary have said several times that they will talk without preconditions. The Iranians just need to show that they are ready to talk," Ortagus said.