UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks Talks Without Preconditions, But Iran Must Show It Is Ready - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Seeks Talks Without Preconditions, But Iran Must Show It Is Ready - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The United States is willing to talk to Iran without preconditions, but Iran must show it is prepared for such talks, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Our messaging has been that we are willing to talk to the Iranians. The President and the Secretary have said several times that they will talk without preconditions. The Iranians just need to show that they are ready to talk," Ortagus said.

Related Topics

Iran United States

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

51 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.