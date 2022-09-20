US Seeks Tightening Export Controls Against Russia - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Biden administration is seeking additional export control measures, which would complicate Russia's ability to purchase important military equipment, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We will seek to continue those export controls, continue to tighten, and successively over time will be more and more difficult to Russia to source that equipment," Rosenberg told the US Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

The Biden administration has noticed that Russia had already began facing problems with obtaining some high-tech equipment, including chips, Rosemberg said.

"Their soldiers on its frontline do not have access to key warfighting equipment, which degrades its readiness and ability to wage this war," Rosenberg added.