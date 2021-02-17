UrduPoint.com
US Seeks To Advance Creation Of Financing Mechanism For Global Health Security - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:58 PM

US Seeks to Advance Creation of Financing Mechanism for Global Health Security - Blinken

The United States aims to advance the creation of a much needed financing mechanism for health security to make the world better prepared during outbreaks in the future than it was for the current coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States aims to advance the creation of a much needed financing mechanism for health security to make the world better prepared during outbreaks in the future than it was for the current coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"We seek to advance the creation of a long-overdue sustainable financing mechanism for health security so we can live in the world more prepared for future outbreaks than it was for this pandemic," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State emphasized there is no time to waste to prevent future pandemics given the new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea. Blinken added the United States would seek to cooperate with allies to reform the UN World Health Organization (WHO) in order to create a warning system and respond more rapidly with testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency in January of 2020, a month after the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, which, the agency claimed provided countries enough time to prepare.

However, the former administration of US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of providing false information about the coronavirus outbreak, reacting with delay and showing favoritism to China. Trump began the process of withdrawing the United States from the WHO in July. The new administration of President Joe Biden is now in reversing Trump's action and is providing the WHO with $200 million to meet its assessed and current obligations.

