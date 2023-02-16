UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Become Sales Partner To Countries Relying On Russian Arms - Nuland

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 11:44 PM

The Untied States is working to become an alternative arms sales partner for countries dependent on Russian weapons amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

"So we have an opportunity not only to ensure our own stocks are replenished, but countries like Ukraine that have a long term defense requirement, as we talked about before, can be replenished, but the countries that have made a bad bet on Russian weapons have other options, and we're also working on that," Nuland said during a press briefing.

Countries like India that are fully dependent on Russian weapons should understand they will not be able to resupply their stocks, Nuland said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the United States is reviewing its weapons stockpiles and may have to increase military spending after seeing the high rate at which ammunition has been used in the Ukraine conflict.

Ammunition is "very expensive," Milley was reported as saying.

