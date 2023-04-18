WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States is seeking to strengthen the international security architecture for chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear weapons, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday.

"We are prepared to take on the duty of strengthening the international security architecture around chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear weapons," Sherman said.

The deputy secretary of state made the comment in the opening remarks at the 18th annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Sherman warned that technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing increase the risk of inadvertent consequences when it came to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

The United States, its allies and partners share a responsibility to tackle the toughest global security challenges, Sherman added.