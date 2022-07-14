US Seeks to Build Temporary Detention Centers for IS Fighters in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States is working with its partners in Syria to build temporary detention centers for members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the middle East Dana Stroul said on Wednesday.

"What we are seeking to do is to work with our partners and with the coalition to construct facilities that will allow for the secure humane detention of Islamic State fighters while the longer-term solution of repatriation, rehabilitation, de-radicalization, etc.

continues," Stroul said at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

Stroul noted that this is a so-called middle-term effort led by the US State Department, and jointed by the Defense Department as well as other entities like the National Security Council and the US Agency for International Development.

However, Stroul declined to clarify how many such facilities remain in Syria and how mach the United States is spending to maintain them.

"This is an ongoing assessment", she said.