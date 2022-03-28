UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Cause Maximum Damage To EU-Russia Relations - Russian Security Council Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 06:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its development, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"The goal of the Americans, as in the Second World War, is obvious to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its further economic development. The most odious and tragic example of Washington's destructive policy was Ukraine, which has been programmed in an anti-Russian vein for 30 years since gaining independence," Patrushev said during talks with his counterpart.

>