US Seeks To Challenge Russia's Rights In Arctic, Freely Access Resources- Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 06:49 PM

The United States seeks to challenge Russia's legal rights in the Arctic and gain unimpeded access to the resources of the region and the Northern Sea Route, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta

"In the Arctic, the United States seeks to challenge the legal rights of Russia, to gain unhindered access to the resources of the region and the Northern Sea Route. Based on this, over the past two years, Arctic strategies have been adopted by (Washington)," Popov said.

The United States also intends to expand its presence in the Arctic deploy missile destroyers in the Barents Sea, build three heavy icebreakers and create new naval bases by 2027, the official said, adding that in the future, Washington plans to build the so-called Arctic divisions.

>