US Seeks to Crack Down on North Korean IT Workers Overseas - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US government is seeking to prevent citizens of North Korea from obtaining employment in other countries as information technology (IT) workers, the Department of the Treasury announced in an advisory on Monday,

"Today, the US Departments of State and Treasury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an advisory to alert the international community, the private sector, and the public to attempts by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK - North Korea) and DPRK IT workers to obtain employment while posing as non-DPRK nationals," the advisory said.

The advisory provides detailed information on how North Korean IT workers operate, the Treasury Department said.

The advisory also identifies red flags to help companies avoid hiring DPRK freelance developers and to help freelance and digital payment platforms identify such IT workers abusing their services, it added.