UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Engage China On Risk Reduction Via Better Crisis Communication - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:16 PM

US Seeks to Engage China on Risk Reduction Via Better Crisis Communication - State Dept.

The United States seeks to engage the People's Republic of China (PRC) on nuclear risk reduction mechanisms, including on improved crisis communications and information sharing for the period of intensified competition between the world's two biggest economies, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States seeks to engage the People's Republic of China (PRC) on nuclear risk reduction mechanisms, including on improved crisis communications and information sharing for the period of intensified competition between the world's two biggest economies, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"The PRC's rapid nuclear weapons buildup raises questions about its intent and policies," Stewart said during a discussion at the Brookings Institution. "We also seek to engage the PRC on risk reduction through improved crisis communication, information sharing, and measures of restraint even more important during this intensified period of competition.

"

Stewart said that getting rid of nuclear weapons is not a path forward at present given that the other nuclear powers, China and Russia included, never speak about their readiness for nuclear disarmament.

Earlier in February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the Ukraine conflict that it is necessary to counter the use and the threat of nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and of considering conducting new nuclear weapon tests.�r

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Brookings United States February Weapon

Recent Stories

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to ..

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers invol ..

MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers involved in self-appointment

7 minutes ago
 Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Unti ..

Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

7 minutes ago
 UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated ..

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

7 minutes ago
 Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dha ..

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone ded ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone dedicated to digital and virtual ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.