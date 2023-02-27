US Seeks to Engage China on Risk Reduction Via Better Crisis Communication - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States seeks to engage the People's Republic of China (PRC) on nuclear risk reduction mechanisms, including on improved crisis communications and information sharing for the period of intensified competition between the world's two biggest economies, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States seeks to engage the People's Republic of China (PRC) on nuclear risk reduction mechanisms, including on improved crisis communications and information sharing for the period of intensified competition between the world's two biggest economies, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"The PRC's rapid nuclear weapons buildup raises questions about its intent and policies," Stewart said during a discussion at the Brookings Institution. "We also seek to engage the PRC on risk reduction through improved crisis communication, information sharing, and measures of restraint even more important during this intensified period of competition.

"

Stewart said that getting rid of nuclear weapons is not a path forward at present given that the other nuclear powers, China and Russia included, never speak about their readiness for nuclear disarmament.

Earlier in February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the Ukraine conflict that it is necessary to counter the use and the threat of nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and of considering conducting new nuclear weapon tests.�r