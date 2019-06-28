US Seeks to Justify Nuclear Weapons Buildup by Misinterpreting Russian Doctrine - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States is trying to justify development of nuclear weapons by intentionally misinterpreting Russia's nuclear doctrine, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"By aggressively promoting the deliberate misinterpretation of the Russian nuclear doctrine, the US administration seeks to justify the development of new nuclear weapons, including low-yield nuclear warheads for Trident II SLBM," the embassy said on Thursday. "Their deployment will dangerously lower the bar for nuclear weapons use."

The Embassy said US policymakers have repeatedly mentioned the so-called Russian "escalate to de-escalate" doctrine based on unsubstantiated claims. The fact that the United States considers nuclear warheads to be theater weapons shows that it is Washington that employs the "escalate to de-escalate" concept, according to the statement.

"It is deeply disturbing that US military planners believe in their ability to contain a nuclear conflict at the low-intensity level. It is a rather risky delusion fraught with potentially catastrophic consequences," the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

The embassy also pointed to a 2018 Valdai speech where Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine does not provide for a pre-emptive strike.

The upper house of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday at its session a bill suspending Russia's compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The bill will be now submitted to Putin so that he could sign it into law.

In February, the United States suspended its obligations under the INF accusing Russia of violations. Moscow denied the accusations and Putin signed on March 4 a decree suspending his country's participation in the treaty.