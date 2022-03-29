He United States wants to clamp down on Russia's ability to purchase spare parts for military needs from abroad and target "key nodes in supply chains," the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a US official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United States wants to clamp down on Russia's ability to purchase spare parts for military needs from abroad and target "key nodes in supply chains," the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a US official.

Washington seeks to degrade the condition of Russian military equipment, limiting Moscow's ability to buy foreign-made spare parts necessary to continue the operation in Ukraine, the newspaper said. Western cooperation on exports controls will leave other countries with little option but to comply, otherwise, they risk losing the right to use key US technologies in their manufacturing sectors.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the US is preparing sanctions against a number of Russian companies allegedly providing goods and services used by their country's military and intelligence services.