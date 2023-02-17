UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Penalize SpaceX $175,000 For Failing To Submit Collision Threat Data - FAA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking to impose a $175,0000 civil penalty on SpaceX for failing to supply analysis of collision risks before a Starlink multiple satellite launch in August 2022, the FAA said in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) for failure to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the FAA prior to the August 19, 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission," the release said.

SpaceX was required to submit the data to the FAA at least seven days prior to the attempted launch, the release noted.

"Launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth," the release added.

SpaceX has a 30 day period to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency's enforcement letter, according to the release.

