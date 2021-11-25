UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Plug Arctic Gap In GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:17 AM

US Seeks to Plug Arctic Gap in GPS With New System Using Cosmic Rays - Navy

Scientists from four nations are attempting to develop a new navigation system, as accurate as the global positioning system (GPS), that uses radiation from outer space instead of satellites, the Office of Naval Research said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Scientists from four nations are attempting to develop a new navigation system, as accurate as the global positioning system (GPS), that uses radiation from outer space instead of satellites, the Office of Naval Research said on Wednesday.

"A team composed of researchers from Japan, UK, US and Finland... will be using a natural source of radiation called cosmic ray muons as an alternative to the satellite-derived GPS signals," the Office of Naval Research said in a press release.

The team won a recent contest calling for international projects to address capability gaps in GPS coverage in polar regions. The competition was jointly sponsored by the Office of Naval Research and the US Army Development Command, the release said.

"The ability to navigate in Polar Regions will be of increasing importance in the coming decades as climate change is opening up Arctic waterways to commercial and military activities," team leader Chris Steer said in the release.

After initially testing the system in a large water-immersion tank in the United Kingdom, the project will move to Finland to deploy into an Arctic lake that is covered by one meter of ice, the release said.

Muons are subatomic particles able to pass through rock, buildings, earth and under water - areas where GPS communications cannot be received, the release added.

While the release focused on potential scientific applications in underwater environments, tunnels and other underground settings, it made no mention of the obvious military implications of a navigation system in a future conflict, in which adversaries could attempt to disable existing GPS satellites.

Related Topics

Army Water United Kingdom Japan Finland Tank From Satellites

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

20 minutes ago
 Libyan Election Body Tentatively Rejects Gaddafi's ..

Libyan Election Body Tentatively Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Run for Presiden ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian Gov't Approves Decree to Toughen Restricti ..

Italian Gov't Approves Decree to Toughen Restrictions for Those Unvaccinated Fro ..

2 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting on Migrant De ..

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting on Migrant Deaths in English Channel - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agri ..

KP govt taking steps to benefit from tourism, agriculture sectors: Prime Ministe ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.