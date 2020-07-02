UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks To Recover Another $96Mln From Malaysia Money Laundering Plot - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Seeks to Recover Another $96Mln From Malaysia Money Laundering Plot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US government has filed civil suits in California to reclaim $96 million it alleges were illegally taken from Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund, the Justice Department said in a news release.

"The Justice Department announced today the filing of civil forfeiture complaints seeking the forfeiture and recovery of approximately $96 million in assets allegedly associated with an international conspiracy to launder funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)," the release said on Wednesday.

The complaints are the latest move in a process that began in July 2016 in which the US government has sought the forfeiture of more than $1.

8 billion in assets traceable to funds embezzled from 1MDB, the Justice Department explained.

"To date, as a result of these actions, the United States has recovered or assisted Malaysia in recovering nearly $1.1 billion in assets associated with the 1MDB international money laundering and bribery scheme," the release said.

According to the complaints, from 2009 through 2015, more than $4.5 billion in funds belonging to 1MDB were allegedly misappropriated by high-level officials of 1MDB. The assets included luxury real estate in Paris, artwork by Claude Monet and Andy Warhol, and accounts at financial institutions in Luxembourg and Switzerland, it said.

Related Topics

Paris Luxembourg United States Switzerland Malaysia Money July 2016 2015 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

54 minutes ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

2 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.