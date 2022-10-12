UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Reduce Risks Of Nuclear War But Will Modernize Its Arsenal - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The United States is committed to reducing risks of nuclear war but will modernize its nuclear weapons and strengthen its deterrence commitments to its allies, the White House said on Wednesday as it unveiled its new national security strategy

"We remain equally committed to reducing the risks of nuclear war. This includes taking further steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our strategy and pursuing realistic goals for mutual, verifiable arms control, which contribute to our deterrence strategy and strengthen the global non-proliferation regime," the White House said.

"The United States has set forth a new framework for US policy in the region based on America's unparalleled comparative advantage in building partnerships, coalitions, and alliances to strengthen deterrence, while using diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, reduce risks of new conflicts, and set a long-term foundation for stability," it added.

