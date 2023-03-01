UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Reduce United Nation's Spending On Russian Military Equipment - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Seeks to Reduce United Nation's Spending on Russian Military Equipment - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023)  The United States is working with the United Nations contracts office in an attempt to reduce the world body's payments for Russian military equipment and encourage US companies to apply for those contracts, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have worked with the United Nations contracts and compliance office to open up the biddings for more companies to bid on these UN contracts," Thomas-Greenfield told the US House Appropriation Committee. "We're trying to encourage more American companies to bid on the contracts and we're encouraging more transparency on the part of the UN and we have made some progress on that.

"

Thomas-Greenfield said she is not sure how much money the United Nations has spent on the current contracts.

The ambassador's comments came after lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee expressed concern about excessive spending by the United States on the United Nations without seeing "better results."

The House Appropriations Committee has budgetary authority and passes appropriations bills together with the Senate. The bills approved by the Appropriations Committee regulate the various funding of the US government.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate World United Nations Russia Progress United States Money Government

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

37 minutes ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

37 minutes ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

1 hour ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.