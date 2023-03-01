WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States is working with the United Nations contracts office in an attempt to reduce the world body's payments for Russian military equipment and encourage US companies to apply for those contracts, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have worked with the United Nations contracts and compliance office to open up the biddings for more companies to bid on these UN contracts," Thomas-Greenfield told the US House Appropriation Committee. "We're trying to encourage more American companies to bid on the contracts and we're encouraging more transparency on the part of the UN and we have made some progress on that.

"

Thomas-Greenfield said she is not sure how much money the United Nations has spent on the current contracts.

The ambassador's comments came after lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee expressed concern about excessive spending by the United States on the United Nations without seeing "better results."

The House Appropriations Committee has budgetary authority and passes appropriations bills together with the Senate. The bills approved by the Appropriations Committee regulate the various funding of the US government.