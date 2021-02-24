US Seeks to Regain Seat on UN Human Rights Council - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) President Joe Biden aims to secure a seat for the United States on the UN Human Rights Council almost three years after the Trump administration left the world body, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Biden is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights," Blinken said in a statement. "Today, the administration took an important step in that direction by announcing the US intent to seek election to a seat on the UN Human Rights Council starting in January 2022."

Blinken, however, criticized the council over what he called bias against Israel, a criticism cited by former President Donald Trump when he withdrew from the body in July 2018.

"We acknowledge challenges at the Council as well, including unacceptable bias against Israel and membership rules that allow countries with atrocious human rights records to occupy seats they do not merit. However, improving the Council and advancing its critical work is best done with a seat at the table," Blinken said.

Blinken added that rejoining the council and working with allies would "ensure that this important body lives up to its purpose."

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden ordered the State Department to immediately re-engage with the Human Rights Council as an observer.

The HRC, established in 2006, is a central UN body for promoting human rights. The council brings together 47 member states, which are elected for three years on the basis of equitable geographical distribution.