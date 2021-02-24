UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks To Regain Seat On UN Human Rights Council - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Seeks to Regain Seat on UN Human Rights Council - Blinken

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) President Joe Biden aims to secure a seat for the United States on the UN Human Rights Council almost three years after the Trump administration left the world body, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Biden is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights," Blinken said in a statement. "Today, the administration took an important step in that direction by announcing the US intent to seek election to a seat on the UN Human Rights Council starting in January 2022."

Blinken, however, criticized the council over what he called bias against Israel, a criticism cited by former President Donald Trump when he withdrew from the body in July 2018.

"We acknowledge challenges at the Council as well, including unacceptable bias against Israel and membership rules that allow countries with atrocious human rights records to occupy seats they do not merit. However, improving the Council and advancing its critical work is best done with a seat at the table," Blinken said.

Blinken added that rejoining the council and working with allies would "ensure that this important body lives up to its purpose."

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden ordered the State Department to immediately re-engage with the Human Rights Council as an observer.

The HRC, established in 2006, is a central UN body for promoting human rights. The council brings together 47 member states, which are elected for three years on the basis of equitable geographical distribution.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Israel Democracy Trump United States January February July 2018 From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

10 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

25 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

35 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.