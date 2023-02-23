US Seeks to Resume Nuclear Inspections With Russia Under New START Treaty - Nuland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States seeks to return to mutual inspections of nuclear stockpiles with Russia under the New START treaty following suspension of Moscow's participation, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States seeks to return to mutual inspections of nuclear stockpiles with Russia under the New START treaty following suspension of Moscow's participation, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We would like to get back into mutual inspections. We would like to get back to a place where we can sit at a table and talk about implementation," Nuland said during an interview with The Washington Post.

The US is still trying to understand in practical terms what Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the treaty means, Nuland also said.