US Seeks to Sell Up to 40 F-35 Fighter Jets to Switzerland - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The United States is offering to sell Switzerland a package of up to 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters for its New Fighter Aircraft (NFA) program, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Thursday.

"On November 18, the US government and Lockheed Martin submitted an F-35 proposal to the Swiss government in support of Switzerland's New Fighter Aircraft (NFA) competition," the release said.

Lockheed Martin explained that the proposal is a total package offering that includes up to 40 F-35A aircraft, a sustainment solution tailored to Swiss autonomy requirements and a comprehensive training program.

"The offer uses the F-35 Global Support Solution for sustainment to ensure Switzerland benefits from the European F-35 economies of scale to realize lower sustainment costs for the Swiss Air Force. It also includes a six-month spares package to ensure the Swiss Air Force has the ability to conduct autonomous operations," the release said.

Lockheed Martin is also offering an option for the assembly of four aircraft in Switzerland to ensure the Swiss Air Force and Swiss industry gain an understanding of how to maintain the F-35 airframe and its advanced capabilities for the life of the program, the release added.