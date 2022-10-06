US Seeks to Strengthen Sanctions on North Korea Following Recent Missile Launches - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States aims to increase sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest ballistic missile launches, including one that flew over Japan, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We need to turn quickly to strengthening the 718 sanctions region, not considering sanctions relief," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Wednesday.

By contrast, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said sanctions do not ensure security in East Asia and produce zero results when it comes to addressing matters concerning North Korea.

Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang echoed Russia's statement, adding that sanctions cannot solve everything and would not help ease the situation with North Korea.

The Russian and Chinese envoys said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random, pointing out that United States and its allies in the region have conducted joint military exercises that concern Pyongyang.

North Korea has conducted eight ballistic missile test launches since September 25.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The latest launch saw the missile fly for 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), which is farther than previous launches. The projectiles tested last week flew between 300 and 400 kilometers.