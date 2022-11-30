US Seeks to Study Medical Care During Combat Operations in Ukraine - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States seeks to procure study services related to medical care during large-scale combat operations, including ones in support of improved trauma care and mental health care of Ukrainian troops amid Russia's special military operation, according to a solicitation notice.

"The US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity intends to issue a sole source award for US Army Medical Research and Development Command's Combat Casualty Care Research Program (MRDC CCCRP) program office for a new contract with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation," the notice said on Tuesday. "Services the MRDC CCCRP program office requires is the study of the medical care provided during large-scale combat operations."

According to the notice, there is a joint interest of the Defense Department and Congress to establish bilateral partnerships between the United States and Ukraine in support of improved trauma care and combat-related mental health care.

The Defense Department is planning to award $3 million from the fiscal year 2022 funds within the next 30 days, the notice said.

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation will be awarded the funding without competition after the US government established that the organization's existing partnerships and infrastructure are already in place in Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Department published a notice seeking research services to identify innovative ways to use lethal and non-lethal delivery capabilities in unmanned aerial systems.