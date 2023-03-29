US Seeks to Substantially Increase Artillery Production In Coming Years - Army Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States aims to substantially increase the production of 155mm artillery and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions over the next several years, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.

"About which munitions are being used most heavily, I would say it's the 155s but also GMLRS," Wormuth said during a congressional hearing. "We're working to get GMLRS production from 6,000 a year up to 15,000 a year in the next couple of years. We're working to increase 155 production from about 20,000 a month right now to up to 75,000 a month by 2025."

The conflict in Ukraine has shown that the United States needs a more robust industrial base to improve its ability to replenish its stockpiles of military equipment, Wormuth said, adding that those efforts are underway.

Earlier in March, the Biden administration proposed to spend $842 billion in 2024, a 3.2% increase over the 2023 fiscal year. which includes more than $6 billion in support for Ukraine, the United States alliance with NATO and for other European partners.

The 155mm rounds of artillery shells and GMLRS munitions are some of the key items the United States has sent to Ukraine over the past year.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and various kinds of ammunition.